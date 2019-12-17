Man injured in shooting on Traverse Road in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man was injured Tuesday after he was shot on Traverse Road in Newport News.

Newport News Police spokesman Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said an call came in reporting the shooting at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of Traverse Road, where there are residential apartments.

Police arrived to find the 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police found and detained “subjects” down the road whom police believe were connected to the shooting.

The man was transported to a hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, Maynard said.