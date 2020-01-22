Man seriously injured in early morning crash near Newport News shipyard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 28-year-old Newport News man was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday morning at 58th Street and Huntington Avenue, near the Newport News shipyard.

Police say an officer was in the area around 2:15 a.m. when he found the man’s vehicle in trees.

The man, who appeared to have been ejected in the crash, was taken to the hospital.

Police say they did find suspected heroin on the man at the hospital, but have yet to say if it contributed to the crash. The investigation is still underway.