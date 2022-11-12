NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Saturday evening in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:15 p.m. in the first block of Poplar Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 53-year-old man inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with an injury that police say is possibly life-threatening.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot during an altercation and that the incident is believed to be domestic-related.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.