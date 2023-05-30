NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was injured following a shooting Sunday night in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:53 p.m. in the 300 block of Main St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man was transported to a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed that the victim was outside in a parking lot when he was shot. There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.