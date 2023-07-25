NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sent to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday morning in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 8:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Candlewood Way. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with what police say is believed to be a non life-threatening injury.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.