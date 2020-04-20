Live Now
Man injured following alleged shooting incident at Newport News Days Inn

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound following a reported shooting at a Newport News Days Inn.

Police say officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 5:15 p.m. Sunday after a man walked in with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to reports, the 33-year-old Newport News man told authorities the incident happened at a Days Inn located in the 11800 block of Fishing Point Drive. The victim stated that he was leaving a room when he saw a light and hear a gunshot.

Officials say they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

