Man in wheelchair victim of Newport News hit-and-run, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a driver accused of hitting a man in a wheelchair and fleeing the scene in Newport News on Wednesday.

A 60-year-old man was crossing 76th Street near Chestnut Avenue in his wheelchair when he noticed a dark-colored SUV stopped at a stop sign. The SUV accelerated, hitting the man, and knocking him out of his wheelchair, according to the Newport News Police Department.

The driver fled the scene and police were dispatched at 7:28 p.m. The man in the wheelchair wasn’t injured.

Police are actively investigating this incident.

