Man in Newport News seen leaving puppy at animal shelter; puppy found struck by car hours later

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Animal Control Officers are asking the public’s help in identifying a man seen in a surveillance video leaving a puppy at an animal shelter hours before officials found the dog struck by a car.

According to reports, the man was seen on a security camera approaching the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter located at 5842 Jefferson Avenue at around 5:15 o’clock Wednesday morning.

The man was seen with a small, black dog approaching the animal shelter before going out of camera view and reappearing without the dog.

Reports say the man proceeded toward Jefferson Avenue before the security camera captured the dog running in the direction of the man and then turning and heading in the opposite direction, and out of the camera’s view.

At around 8:15 a.m. that day, a puppy resembling the dog seen in the video was found dead on Jefferson Avenue near the shelter.

Authorities say the injuries of the dog appeared to be consistent with being hit by a car.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).