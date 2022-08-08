NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police responded to a crash scene Monday morning involving a truck, a van, a car, a motorcycle and a motorized wheelchair.

Police spokesperson Sarah Ketchum confirmed officers were called to the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Morris Drive in reference to this accident at 8:47 a.m.

The car and the motorized wheelchair were both significantly damaged. The man in the wheelchair was the only person transported to the hospital for injuries, which police said were not life-threatening.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. There are no details on what caused the collision at this time.

Stay with WAVY for updates.