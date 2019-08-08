Man in custody following tactical situation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is in custody after a domestic situation late Wednesday night.

Booking photo of Apachee Laquan Lark provided by the Newport News Police Department.

Newport News police said they were dispatched to the 400 block of Crescent Way around 10:30 p.m.

Police said responding officers made contact with a 26-year-old woman who told them she was involved in an incident with her ex-boyfriend, 24-year-old Apachee Laquan Lark.

A tactical situation was initiated at 11:40 p.m. after Lark refused to exit the residence. He was later taken into custody without further incident.

A Newport News police spokesperson said they found Lark inside of a dishwasher during the tactical situation.

Lark had active warrants in Newport News for a July 18 offense involving the same woman. The warrants were for strangulation, assault on family member, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding.

No other details have been released.

