Man found shot to death on 27th St. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was shot to death in Newport News Tuesday and police are searching for the suspect.

According to Newport News police spokesperson Kelly King, officers were called to the 900 block of 27th street around 8:50 a.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead minutes later.

Police later identified the man as 49-year-old Christopher Jeroid Alston. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

“Oh my God,” said neighbor Shirley Johnson. “Oh my god.”

It’s a reaction that echoed up and down 27th Street in Newport News on Tuesday morning.

“It’s heartbreaking regardless of who it is,” added neighbor Melanie Brown.

It was just before 9 a.m. when someone came across a man lying next to a path that cuts between 27th and 28th.

“I figured when I saw the tape somebody must have gotten killed or something,” Johnson said.

Police said Tuesday they were not sure how long Alston had been lying there. Neighbors say they don’t remember hearing any gunshots overnight.

“Somebody lost a family member,” Brown added. “I’ve been on that side losing family members to gun violence. It’s sad and it’s even sadder when the family doesn’t have any answers and no closure.”

“It is very heartbreaking, because you’re beginning to see more and more of it every day,” added neighbor Angeleah Jones. “It is really heartbreaking. It is really sad.”

Neighbors wonder who the man is, what happened to him and why did it end up like this.

“I just pray for the family,” Brown said. “There is nothing we can do. I just hope they find who done it.”

Officers planned a community walk downtown at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

If you have any information about this crime, you can report your tips by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.