NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating after a man was found shot in a parking lot Tuesday night in South Newport News.

The man was found in the 7000 block of Madison Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and his wound isn’t considered life-threatening, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There are no suspects at this time, but police ask anyone with info to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.