NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been found not guilty in the fatal shooting of another man in Newport news back in 2020.

On Oct. 27, a jury found Cortez Dayshawn Bumphus not guilty in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joel Anthony Davis Jr.

Newport News Police say Davis was found shot late October 2020 in the 300 block of 73rd Street.

Bumphus was previously charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting.