NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Adrian Lewis, 49, was convicted of first-degree murder on Thursday, Sept. 28, for murdering his wife back in July 2022. He was married for 17 years, and had two sons.

Lewis was charged for the murder of his wife Shanita Eure-Lewis after she went missing on July 17, 2022, and has yet to be found. He was found not guilty on use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The defense attorney for Lewis attempted to get the first-degree murder and gun charges thrown out on Wednesday, Sept. 27, but was denied by the judge due to “an abundance of circumstantial evidence” that was brought against Lewis.

The jury got the case just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 28, and gave a verdict around 4:30 p.m.

Prosecutor Valerie Muth said there were several incriminating pieces of evidence proving Lewis killed Eure-Lewis.

Lewis made threats that he would kill his wife if he ever caught her cheating, showed his former girlfriend a gun in days prior to his wife’s disappearance and blood was found on rags used to clean the defendant’s truck belonging to Eure-Lewis.

Phone calls from Lewis were made from the Newport News jail in the days and weeks following his wife’s disappearance, including a call to the Eure-Lewis’s mother. After demanding to know where her daughter is, and whether she was still alive. Lewis repeated, “I can’t tell you.”

Lewis also searched on Google asking what happens when you shoot someone in the head, and the penalty for murder in Virginia.

Despite the defense’s attempt to convince the jury of an alternative explanation, such as a tragic accident, the jury came back with a guilty verdict.

10 On Your Side, spoke with some of the alternate jurors who are dismissed and were no longer on the case. They said the blood forensic evidence and a conversation Lewis had with another traveler at Dulles Airport, where he talked about his wife in the past tense, were inflection points for them in the entire case.

Lewis’ sentencing date have not been released yet.