Man found dead with ‘at least 1 gunshot wound’ near Heritage Way in Newport News

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are now investigating after a man was found dead Friday morning.

According to a release, officers responded to a report of a deceased person found near Heritage Way just before 10 a.m. Friday.

When they got there, officers say they found the victim, described as an adult, Black male with “at least one gunshot wound.”

At this time, no suspect information is available. The incident is currently under investigation.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

