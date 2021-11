NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally struck by a truck Tuesday morning on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

Crews were called to the 7400 block of Warwick at 6:09 a.m. and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra that struck the man stayed at the scene.

No other information is available at this time, but the crash is still under investigation. Expect delays in the area.