NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News after a man was fatally shot Sunday night.
Police say the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. in the area of Chestnut Avenue and 34th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they did not find a victim.
The victim, later identified as a man, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.