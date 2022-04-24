NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News after a man was fatally shot Sunday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. in the area of Chestnut Avenue and 34th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they did not find a victim.

The victim, later identified as a man, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Newport News Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead.



It happened near Chestnut and 34th Ave around 7:40 pm. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/HnTm8Tt4iv — Kara Dixon (@KaraWAVY) April 25, 2022

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.