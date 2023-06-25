NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a fatal shooting in Newport News.

Around 9:10 p.m. Sunday, Newport News Police responded to the 7700 block of Jarvis Place for reports of a shooting.

The first officer arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say he died at the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and have no suspect at this time.

Detectives are canvassing the area, and forensics is on the scene processing evidence.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, online at P3Tips.com or on the P3Tips app.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.