NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the Oyster Point area of Newport News and investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a case of road rage.

Newport News police say officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road at 1:26 p.m. and found a man who’d been shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos from a WAVY viewer show crime scene tape up at the Oyster Point Plaza shopping center, which includes a Food Lion and other businesses.

Newport News police investigate a homicide in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road on August 26, 2022 (WAVY viewer photo)

The preliminary investigation revealed there was some type of altercation that led to a confrontation in the parking lot.

WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall reports that according to the assistant police chief, multiple witnesses reported that this began as a case of road rage.

Detectives have collected evidence from the scene and are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the shopping center.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will help determine if charges are filed in this case.

Newport News Police are not referring to this case as a homicide. They are calling it a fatal shooting.