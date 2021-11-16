Police: Man dies after shooting in parking lot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot in a parking lot in Newport News Monday night.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a local business in the 9000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at 11:18 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.