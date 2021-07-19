Man facing murder charge for fight that turned deadly in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide Friday night in Newport News.

Officers were called to the 700 block of 17th Street just after 11 p.m. and arrived to find an injured man at that location. He died at the scene.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 59-year-old Reginald Stephenson.

The investigation revealed Stephenson and another man got into a fight that turned deadly. Police took the other man, 42-year-old Dion McCallum, into custody the same night and charged him with second degree murder.