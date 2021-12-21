Man dies in single-vehicle crash at Newport News intersection Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police said a man died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Denbigh Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found that a man driving an SUV had hit a stoplight pole.

He died upon impact.

Police said no further information was available as of 10:20 p.m.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

