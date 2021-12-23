Man dies in shooting on Roseman Court in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police said a man died Thursday night in a shooting on Roseman Court.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Roseman Court.

Officers arrived to find a man in his mid-20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

As of 11:50 p.m., police said detectives and the forensic unit were at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Police did not release additional information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.