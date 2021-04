NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man early Wednesday morning.

Emergency communications was notified around 2:13 a.m. for a shooting in the 200 block of Menchville Court.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced deceased on scene.

There are no other details at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.