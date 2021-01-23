Man dies in shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night in Newport News.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Upon arrival, they located a man with gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was pronounced deceased at 9:22 p.m.

Police are still investigating and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking news story.