Man dies in shooting on Belvedere Drive in Newport News

Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News.

Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a shooting in the 7100 block of Belvedere Drive.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult male victim outside an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

There are no other details available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or go online at P3tips.com.

