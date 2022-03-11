Man dies in shooting on Ashway Cove in Newport News; Family member in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police said a man is dead and a family member is in custody after a shooting Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Ashway Cove.

Officers arrived at 1:50 p.m. and found a man inside the residence who was injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS paramedics.

Police took another man, a family member, into custody in connection with the incident.

There is no threat to the public, police said. Investigators are not looking for any other suspects.