Man dies in shooting on Ashway Cove in Newport News; Family member in custody

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police said a man is dead and a family member is in custody after a shooting Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Ashway Cove.

Officers arrived at 1:50 p.m. and found a man inside the residence who was injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS paramedics.

Police took another man, a family member, into custody in connection with the incident.

There is no threat to the public, police said. Investigators are not looking for any other suspects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Investigations

View All Investigations