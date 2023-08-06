NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash in Newport News.

Police say it happened around 2 a.m. in the area of King’s Ridge Drive and Jefferson Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver of the motorcycle dead from his injuries. Officers say the motorcycle left the roadway before striking a curb and crashing.

The accident temporarily shut down Jefferson Avenue between King’s Ridge Drive and Atkinson while officers investigated the crash.