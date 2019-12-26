Man dies in accident near Lees Mill Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man early Thursday.

Police were notified at 12:46 a.m. for a two vehicle accident at Warwick Boulevard and Lees Mill Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male that was ejected from their vehicle. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the man was driving southbound in the northbound lane when his vehicle collided with another. The occupants of the other vehicle were not reported.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.