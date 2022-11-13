NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 3:40 p.m. in the first block of Traverse Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was walking when he shot, according to police. No suspect information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.