NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting Tuesday night in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:41 p.m. in the 0 block of Teardrop Lane. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man, identified as 28-year-old John Gordon Stanley, with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say Stanley was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.