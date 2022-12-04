NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting late Saturday night in Newport News.

According to police, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area around 10:35 p.m. in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man outside suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.