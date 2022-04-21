NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead overnight.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 1:41 a.m. Thursday in the the 300 block of Royal Springs Court, just off Warwick Blvd.

When officers arrived, they located a man inside a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.