NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are investigating a homicide in the Oyster Point area Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the report of a shooting came in just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Reserve Way.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When units arrived at the location, they found a man who was shot outside of the Reserves at Arboretum Apartments. The man was pronounced deceased shortly after police arrived on the scene.

Man dead following shooting on Reserve Way in NN (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s KaMaria Braye) Man dead following shooting on Reserve Way in NN (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s KaMaria Braye) Man dead following shooting on Reserve Way in NN (Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s KaMaria Braye)

Neighbors tell 10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye that they are shocked and say they have never heard of a shooting happening at this apartment.

One man says he feel for the victim’s family and has a message for people who resort to gun violence.

“It’s never worth it. Because we all lose in the end, the family loses. The person that did it, they’re going to lose. It’s always a lose-lose situation. It should never result in someone losing their life.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. There is no suspect information to release at this time.