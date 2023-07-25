NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Newport News Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the shooting around 12:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Old Oyster Point Road, not far from Brighton Lane and J Clyde Morris Boulevard.

When units arrived at the scene, outside Hoss’s Deli, they found a man outside who was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police later identified him as 30-year-old Aaron West, from Gloucester.

A witness described to 10 On Your Side’s KaMaria Braye what he heard and saw.

“It sounded like a 40 caliber or better. I heard and counted like six rounds. I got on my stomach and I went towards the store, into the store, and told employees to sit down,” Richard And’re Gayles explained. “After that, I went back and seen someone say ‘Don’t call the police’ and they were traveling east to the west.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to release at this time.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.