Man dies after being shot on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in Newport News.

Police say they received the call around 12:18 a.m. for a shooting in the 15300 block of Warwick Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time and police have not released additional details.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

