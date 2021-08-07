Man dead following overnight shooting on Purlieu Dr. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a homicide following an overnight shooting that killed a man in Newport News.

Police say they got the call for the shooting around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive.

When they got to the scene, they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The identity and exact age of the victim have not yet been released.

There are no further information.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.