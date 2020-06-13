Man dead at the scene after striking power line in Newport News overnight

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead after striking a power line in Newport News overnight.

Authorities got the call for the accident around 3:10 a.m. Saturday after the vehicle reportedly struck a pole at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they realized the line was still active with elctricity.

Once the power was shut off, officers approached the vehicle where they confirmed the driver, a still-unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is currently investigating this accident. Officials sat=y traffic in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street will be affected due to the accident investigation.

