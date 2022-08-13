NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead and another was injured following a shooting in Newport News late Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to the shooting around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Manor Road.

When they got to the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.