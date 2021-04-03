Man dies after being hit by two vehicles Friday night in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, VA. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating after they say a person was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday night.

First-responders say they got a call around 8:30 p.m. on Friday letting them know someone may have been hit by a vehicle on Jefferson Avenue near the I-64 eastbound ramp.

Once they got to the location, paramedics say they found a male who’d been hit by two cars. They say he died before they could take him to a hospital.

Both drivers stopped for the man. 10 On Your Side is working to learn if they’re facing any charges.

Police say the victim was wearing a black top and black pants while walking in the road.

They add that neither alcohol or speed appear to be a factor for anyone involved.

