Man critically injured in shooting on Randolph Road in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating an early afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
According to police, officers responded around 12:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Randolph Road. Shortly after, police were made aware of a man who arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
Initially, the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, however, they are now believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
