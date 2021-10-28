Man critically injured in shooting on Randolph Road in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating an early afternoon shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

According to police, officers responded around 12:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Randolph Road. Shortly after, police were made aware of a man who arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Initially, the victim’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, however, they are now believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.