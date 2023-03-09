NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Newport News Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the first block of Teardrop Lane just before 9 p.m. Tuesday regarding reports of gunshots. Officers did not find a victim, however, police were notified by a local hospital that a 21-year-old man arrived at the facility suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is learning more regarding the shooting including possible suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.