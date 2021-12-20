Man convicted of murder in 2016 shooting on Randolph Road in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been convicted of multiple felonies including murder in a 2016 shooting that left a 42-year-old man dead on Randolph Road in Newport News.

According to online Newport News Circuit Court case records, Marqui Pittman was found guilty Thursday of murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The convictions came after a three-day jury trial.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 13, 2022.

Meanwhile, two other people charged in connection with the homicide are still awaiting trial.

The jury trial for James Miles will start on Jan. 4. The jury trial for Kadara Miles will start on March 2.

According to police, 42-year-old Tommy Jason Strayhorn was shot multiple times in the 500 block of Randolph Road around 11 p.m. Nov. 25, 2016.

He died several days later at a local hospital.

Less than a month later, police announced they had identified three suspects: then-27-year-old Marqui Pittman, then-29-year-old Kadara Miles, and then-33-year-old James Miles. James Miles was arrested a few days later in Hampton.

Kadara Miles was arrested in March 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Court records indicate Pittman was arrested March 24, 20217.