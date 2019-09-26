Man convicted of charges in 2018 Newport News shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is scheduled to be sentenced later this year after he was found guilty of charges in connection with a 2018 shooting in Newport News.

Court records show John McKinnon was convicted of malicious wounding and use of firearm in the commission of a felony following a two-day jury trial this week.

A possession of ammunition by a convicted felon charge against McKinnon was nolle prossed, or set aside.

Police charged McKinnon following an August 2018 shooting in the area of 30th Street and Madison Avenue that left another man injured.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 22.