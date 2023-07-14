NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The man convicted in the January 2020 death of a Newport News police officer was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox was in the courtroom and says Vernon Green was sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and 10 years for hit-and-run.

Green was found guilty of these charges in November in connection to the death of Newport News Police Office Katie Thyne.

In April 2021, Green was also sentenced to 10 years on federal drug and gun charges related to the deadly traffic stop.

Authorities say 24-year-old Thyne, who was also a former U.S. Navy sailor, was killed after she was dragged for a block by Green’s vehicle during a traffic stop before it crashed into a tree. She later died at the hospital.

Thyne joined the Newport News Police Department in 2018.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said during Green’s trial that he had a single-minded focus on the gun inside the car and that he intentionally put it into gear and drove off with Officer Thyne in the door.

