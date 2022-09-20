NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A jury found Amos Arroyo guilty on all charges connected to a domestic double murder in Newport News.

Arroyo was convicted on Monday of killing his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Patricia Joseph, and her father, 67-year-old Jesse Barnes.

Joseph and Arroyo had two children together, police said.

Newport News officers were called to a home on York River Road on July 30, 2017 to investigate the shooting.

Arroyo was in Texas when he turned himself in for the murders in 2018.

He faced eight charges and was convicted of all of them. His sentencing date is set for December 2.