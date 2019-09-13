Man charged with multiple sex crimes against juveniles in Newport News

Booking photo of Mark Green provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 55-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting three juveniles in Newport News.

Newport News police said officers responded to a home on July 18 for a complaint about a juvenile girl being sexually assaulted.

Police said the woman who made the complaint told officers she is the legal guardian of her niece and two nephews. She claimed all three of them were inappropriately touched by someone they know.

Police said further investigation led officers to charge Mark Green, of Norfolk, with more than a dozen counts.

Two counts of rape: sexual intercourse with a child under age 13.

Three counts of forcible sodomy of victim under the age of 13.

Two counts of object sexual penetration: victim under the age of 13.

Five counts of aggravated sexual battery: victim under the age of 13.

Five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Officers arrested Green Thursday on the outstanding warrants.