Man charged with child neglect in Newport News after juvenile found wandering outside home

Mug shot of Demonta Leon Tynes courtesy of the Newport News City Jail.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man following an April 2017 child neglect case.

Newport News Police responded to the 2100 block of Roanoke Avenue for a juvenile found walking alone. After speaking with the child, police were able to locate her residence.

The child told officers another child was inside the home, but her parents were not home.

Police say they found the residence with the door open and a toddler sleeping inside.

The children’s mother returned a short time later and stated she had left the children in the care of an adult male.

39-year-old Demonta Leon Tynes was located approximately 6:41 p.m. September 26, 2019.

Tynes was arrested and now is in custody of the Newport News City Jail with two counts of child abuse and neglect.