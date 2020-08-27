Man charged with attempted murder after ‘road rage’ shooting on MMMBT, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, in connection with what state police are calling a “road rage” incident at the Monitor Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel.

Virginia State Police said Marrion Washington, of Newport News, is charged with maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, four counts of attempted murder in the second degree and four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

There were no injuries in connection with the shooting, police said.

Police received a call around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday reporting a highway shooting on Interstate 664 northbound on the MMMBT in Newport News.

Investigation revealed two vehicles were traveling on the bridge-tunnel when they became involved in a “road rage incident,” which led to a “minor” collision, police said.

After the crash, the driver of one of the vehicles allegedly shot at the other vehicle multiple times.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect, was taken into custody by a Virginia State Police special agent.

The person who allegedly fired the shots, Washington, was taken to the Newport News City Jail and booked on a charge of maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle. He was held without bond.

After discussing the case with the Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, state police took out additional charges, including four counts each of attempted second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police did not release additional details.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: