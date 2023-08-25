NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Aug. 16 shooting death of 28-year-old Thomas Lee Henson that police have classified as a homicide.

Anthony Sharif Garland (Photo – Newport News Police)

Anthony Sharif Garland, 34, was arrested following an investigation, Newport News Police said, and in addition to the second-degree murder charge, he has also been charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Around 10:33 p.m. Aug. 16, Newport News Police responded to reports of gunshots in the first block of Heritage Way, and when they arrived, officers found a man outside in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

“Violent crime is the top priority of the department, and we will continue to place an emphasis on these violent offenders,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew in a news release.